300 Australian citizens, PRs to leave for Melbourne tonight









Around 300 Australian citizens, permanent residents and their families will leave Dhaka for Melbourne on Thursday night by a chartered flight of Sri Lankan Airlines.





The flight is scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8pm, an official told UNB.





The Australian High Commission in Dhaka urged the confirmed passengers to be present at the airport by 3:45pm. The flight seats 294 passengers and the first 339 people who expressed interest have received an email from the High Commission.





All other registrations and future registrations will be placed on a waiting list in case there are any last minute cancellations.





Earlier, Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer announced that through Sri Lankan Airlines, a non-scheduled commercial flight has been arranged to bring Australians home from Bangladesh.





"While we will endeavour to provide enough seats for everyone who wishes to return home, those who have registered already will be prioritised," said the High Commissioner.





He strongly encouraged Australian citizens in Bangladesh to make use of this opportunity to depart, as they may not be in a position to organise a further non-scheduled flight.

