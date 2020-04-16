People stage demonstrations for relief in Satkhira









Around one thousand people who have become jobless amid the ongoing shutdown staged demonstrations in front of Satkhira Medical College Hospital in the town on Thursday demanding relief.





The residents of Bakal Islampur Char area gathered in front of the hospital in the morning and staged demonstrations demanding relief.





Abul Hossain, general secretary of Communist Party Bangladesh Satkhira district unit, Year Ali, district unit president of Khet Mojur Samity, local Awami League leader Ashraful Alam and Masum Billah, led the demonstrations.





Abul Hossai said that there are 5,000 people in the area but till now they did not receive any relief. Though ward councilor Shahidul Islam was informed several times no initiative was taken, he said.





However, the ward councilor said that they have given Tk 1,500 among 200 families each in the area and VGF rice cards were given to 200 people.





Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Satkhira Police station, said that on information about the demonstration a team of police went there and brought the situation under control assuring them of providing relief items.

