PM sends emergency medicines for Bhutan









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent two consignments of emergency medicines for the safety of senior citizens of Bhutan to prevent them from attacks of COVID-19.





The Prime Minister sent these medicines from her Relief and Welfare Fund at the request of the King of Bhutan as a gesture in view of historic excellent bilateral ties with Bhutan which is the first country to extend recognition of Bangladesh after independence.





The medicines include 10 lakh units of Multi-Vitamin Bextram Gold manufactured by BEXIMCO Pharma and 5 lakh units of Vitamin C Ceevit manufactured by Square Pharma, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.





The first consignment already left Dhaka by road on Thursday and will reach Burimari land port for onward transportation to Thimphu.





The second consignment is likely to reach the land port by Sunday.





Bangladesh had earlier sent emergency medical equipment to Bhutan.

Leave Your Comments