Over 3 lakh fishermen to get VGF rice









The government has again allocated 24,103.04 metric tonnes of rice under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme to assist the families of 3, 01,288 registered fishermen in 96 upazilas of 20 districts during the time when catching hilsha fry is prohibited.





The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has allocated the VGF rice, said a press release here on Thursday.





Each family will get 40 kilograms of rice for April and May.





Earlier, the government allocated 22,477 tonnes of rice under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme to over 2.80 lakh registered fishermen’s families in 20 districts for February-March.





The government imposes an eight-month ban on catching hilsa fry, its transportation, storing, marketing, selling and buying from November 1 to June 30 every year.

