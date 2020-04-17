What Dhaka is talking about





German professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Arsenal as an attacking midfielder Mesut Özil posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received 421k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "So lovely" Abdullah, fb









Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Safa Kabir posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Few are those who see with their own eyes and feel with their own hearts". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Excellent" MD Sumon Khan, fb











Facebook user Noor Hossain posted a picture on the FB page Fix Frame Photography Club. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful photograph!"Marilyn J. Himelick, fb











Popular Bangladeshi model, anchor Peya Jannatul posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Learn to enjoy your own company on this quarantine!". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans expressed their love through comments. "So beautiful" Helal Uddin, fb



Leave Your Comments