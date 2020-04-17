Worldwide waffling





The government issued detailed guidelines for states, Union territories and people to follow during the extended lockdown till May 3.bAmong the Union home ministry's 15-page guideline after Prime Minister Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, was some relief to the industrial sector. MHA has allowed some manufacturing units and industries functioning from special economic zones (SEZs) to resume operations from April 20. Here is a list of such industries and manufacturing units.









ABC has announced its summer programming schedule, including the premiere date for the final season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen and co. will return for one last ride on May 27 at 10 p.m. News that season 7 of the Marvel series would be its last emerged back in July 2019, the same day the cast and creators held a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H. ABC is the first of the big four networks to unveil its summer schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic chaos, and is moving up its traditional lineup of game shows from July to May. ABC already had to cut short several of its biggest scripted offerings, including "Grey's Anatomy."









The coronavirus can survive long exposures to high temperatures, a new peer-reviewed study published on Biorxiv has shown.Researchers had to bring the temperature to almost boiling point to kill the virus completely.The finding could have implications for the safety of lab technicians working with the virus.Most labs use a 60C, hour-long process to deactivate the virus before further processing. But Professor Remi Charrel and colleagues at Aix-Marsellie University in France found that after heating the virus to 60C for an hour it was still able to replicate.Only heating the virus to 92C for 15 minutes was able to totally kill it.









Sam Raimi, director of Sony's Spider-Man trilogy, has confirmed he will direct the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.The film will serve as a sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, whose eponymous protagonist was portrayed by Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch.Speaking to Coming Soon, Raimi revealed his involvement in the MCU project, while commenting on a comedic reference to the character of Doctor Strange that appeared in Spider-Man 2. In the 2002 film, the character of Ted Hoffman - played by the director's brother, Ted Raimi - can be seen discussing possible monikers to give to Otto Octavius with Daily Bugle editor J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons).



