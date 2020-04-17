Diner Sheshe





"Heads up! Our story is as millennial as it gets-we met on Instagram. When I came across Anirudh's profile, I loved his feed-It was so aesthetic.







So after I stalked the hell out of him, I messaged him-or slid into his DMs if you will! He replied with a 'Hi' instantly and we began chatting. I'd never met him but within an hour of texting, it felt like we'd known each other...since forever?





Before we knew it, we couldn't get through a day without talking to each other. He was studying in Canada and I was in India so the time difference was tough but we found a way to talk-sleep could wait.





Also, we're both content creators, so when Anirudh suggested we do a TikTok Duet video, I was game. We had so much fun! But more than that, we realized how much we felt for each other.







So, he asked me out on a 'virtual date' where we dressed up, ordered the same food and video called each other to make it feel like real-life! It was so romantic-how did he manage to sweep me off my feet from thousands of miles away? That night, I told him I loved him...and he did too.





It was also tough because Anirudh could choose to stay there after graduation. But then he told me he was coming back-I was on cloud nine. He said his heart belongs with me in India After, we both moved to Bombay together and got two different flats in the same building.





Finally, from being a thousand miles away, we're now just a floor apart. Virtual dates have turned into breakfast in bed and Skype sessions are now fairy lit netflix nights at home.





But he still finds a way to sweep me off my feet. Just recently, he gave up a huge work opportunity to stand by my side as I won an award for 'Iconic Influencer of the Year'! We're only a year old, but somehow time isn't a measure; it feels like a love of a lifetime with him. So, I guess that's our story-a modern day love with an old school heart!"



Humans of Bombay, Fb



