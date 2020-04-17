Martyr Lt Col Qadir's 49th death anniv today



Today is the 49th death anniversary of Lt Col Muhammad Abdul Qadir, who embraced martyrdom on April 17, 1971.





The Qadirabad Cantonment in Natore district was named after him for his contribution to the 1971 Liberation War.





The government also issued a postal stamp of him as one of the martyred intellectuals.







Qadir's grave was found in 2007 and he was reburied with full state and military honour at Qadirabad Cantonment in 2011. He is the father of eminent journalist Nadeem Qadir.







His family seeks doa for the peace of the departed soul.

Leave Your Comments