`Stay home, keep family and country safe`

Dhallywood's popular actress Apu Biswas, has extended her helping hands and stood beside the helpless people first in the cine-village amid the terrible coronavirus disaster across the country. Despite the risk of life, Apu has distributed foodstuffs of around 10-12 days in her own hands.







In addition, Apu has also urged people to stay home and advised how to stay safe from coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, ApuBiswas recently interviewed to a national daily about Coronavirus. There she gave some cautious suggestions.





Apu said, "I am quite in awe of this lethal coronavirus situation;" Because, the disease has brought humanitarian disaster around the world. If someone is infected with this disease, none can either go to him or can observe the funeral if he dies. People are not able to participate in the burial of the body.





I have not seen such a disaster before ever, I have not heard in my ears. The number of patients and the number of deaths is increasing day by day in countries around the world. "At that time, I have been complying with all the instructions of the World Health Organization and the government," she added.







"The mainstay of this disease is to stay home. I've been in the house for a long time; and trying to keep my family members safe too."







For those who are not yet conforming to the rules, she says to the fans, if the prevalence of the disease in a country like ours goes vast, no people will get spared. So, stay home adhering to the rules, keep your family safe, the country as well.



