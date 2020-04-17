Agun's new song 'Kalo Pathor'



Popular musician Agun has sung a song regarding the black stone situated in Mecca. However, he does not want to explain why he sang this song. The name of the song is 'Kalo Pathor'.







The song was written and composed by Agun himself. Prottoy Khan has composed the music of the song. Agun has already released the music video after recording the song. The music video was also created by him.





"Suddenly, I wanted to write a song about the black stone of the holy Mecca," said Agni, referring to the song. "I still do not want to say why I wrote the song. However, we have sinned so much in our lives that these sins cannot really be forgiven.







Nature is also against us now. Nature can't take us anymore because of this, the entire world is suffering due to coronavirus. People are now in home isolation. I do not know when God will save us from this situation. I ask God to forgive us.







And to my fans, I urge the audience to listen to the song. Then everyone will be motivated to refine themselves. This is a song about life. This song will change people; of course, I want to do it too."





The song was recently released on the G-Series YouTube channel. Earlier, the song 'Adhunik Jajabar' was released. Ali Zulfiqar Jahedi wrote the song. SA Kiran performed the music, composed by Agun's son Michil.

