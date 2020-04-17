Suchanda stuck in New York



Actress Suchanda is stuck in New York after she went to visit her brother who lives near Hyde Park. Suchanda's family sources said she traveled to New York last February. After visiting her brother's home in New York she found that the situation is slowly going south because of the coronavirus.





Then another younger brother, Swapan, took Suchanda along with Liton (her other brother) to his Hyde Park home.







She stayed there for a few days. After that she wanted to return to Bangladesh but by that time the virus had spread in Dhaka. Suchanda is the eldest of six siblings. Her sister Actress Babita said, "I am counting the days when the situation will become normal.







My elder sister is also quite anxious. She is much tensed about the people of the country.

I also was supposed to visit my son in Canada. I wonder when the situation is going to get normal again and I will be able to seemy son. I pray that the creator will spare everyone from the clutches of this virus."

