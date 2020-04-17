Bangladeshi singer dies of coronavirus



A popular singer of the time BeenaMajumder, died of coronavirus in the United States. She died Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a New York hospital. Mili Sultana, a New York resident, confirmed her death Tuesday night in a Facebook status.





In a Facebook post, she wrote, "BeenaMajumder of Faridpur passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus which has killed so many in the past few months. May Allah grant her heaven." BeenaMajumdar was a noted folk singer of Bangladesh Betar radio station. She had been living in New York for several years.





On her death, a cloud of gloom has descended upon the folk music scene of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Folk Art Council has expressed their condolences. Many of the musicians and artistes are expressing their condolences and praying for her soul on social media.

