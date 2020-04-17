Bhatia wishes for more

Tamannaah Bhatia



Actress Tamannaah Bhatia tells us how a crossover is the need of the hour. Having been in the industry for over a decade and a half, Tamannaah Bhatia still feels every sunrise presents her with a new challenge and an opportunity.





She sees challenges in every forthcoming project as opportunities to learn and unlearn every day while being grateful for the opportunities.







"As an actor, the learning graph needs to always be on the upswing. I am looking forward to doing more content-driven female-oriented roles. I am also exploring the webspace to a great extent," explains Tamannaah.





Additionally, the 'Baahubali' actress seems to be exploring options in the West. "Cinema today holds no boundaries, and a crossover is the need of the hour for every global actor," she says as she reveals her plans for her future.





"The challenge is all about evolving as an actor. It is not only about adding more projects to your kitty but also about giving back to the art world in some way while enhancing your creative skills," she adds.





The actress then tells us that she would love to do a dance-based film. In fact, for the past two months, tells the 'Seetimaar' star, she has been learning new advanced dance forms in her free time.





"I'd like filmmakers reading this piece to contemplate on putting together the first-ever dance-based film in Tollywood, on the lines of 'ABCD' or 'Street Dancer' in Bollywood or 'So You Think You Can Dance' in Hollywood," opens up Tamannaah.





---Agencies

