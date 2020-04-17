Ayushmann wants to play The Professor





Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is "dying" to play a character like The Professor from "Money Heist" and hopes Bollywood filmmakers are listening.





On the popular Netflix crime-drama, Spanish star Alvaro Morte plays the role of The Professor who brings together a bunch of career criminals who dress up in red jumpsuits and a Salvador Dali mask to rob the Royal Mint of Spain.







"I want to be the professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I'm dying to do something like this," he captioned the clip. In a reference to the lockdown extension amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Ayushmann said, he is "itching" to go to work.





"But patience is a virtue they say. Calm down. Till then Bella Ciao #MoneyHeist," he wrote.







Last year, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies has acquired the rights for the Indian adaptation of the Netflix series. The superstar later denied the rumors.





