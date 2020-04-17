UK's ties with China under strain amid coronavirus crisis

Senior minister Michael Gove openly blamed Beijing for complicating Britain's response to the pandemic. -EPA



Earlier this year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was prepared to risk a public confrontation with the United States by allowing Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei to supply parts of the backbone to Britain's telephony network.





Now, however, relations between Britain and China appear to have taken a nosedive, with senior minister Michael Gove openly blaming Beijing for complicating Britain's response to the coronavirus pandemic, while a group of leading MPs from the ruling Conservative party is appealing to the government to consider a fundamental "reset" of Britain's relations with China, reports The Straits Times.





With the exception of Gove, who claimed in a recent TV interview that "some of the reporting from China was not clear about the scale, the nature and the infectiousness" of the coronavirus, no British minister has voiced opinions on the matter.





Indeed, Britain has gone out of its way to avoid a public spat with China. In common with France and Germany, British diplomats refused to insert in a recent communique by the G-7 group of most industrialised states any reference to the so-called "Wuhan virus", as the Americans initially suggested.





Britain, one of the biggest funders of the World Health Organisation, also distanced itself from the decision of the Trump administration to stop funding the WHO. "We believe that the WHO plays an important role" in the global response to coronavirus, a spokesman for Prime Minister Johnson said, in an explicit rebuke of US President Donald Trump's decision.





Yet below the official calm, there appears to be quite a bit of anger with China among officials in London. Many accuse Beijing of failing in its international obligations to report the start of the pandemic in a timely manner but also, allegedly, of deliberately misreporting the number of Chinese deaths from the Covid-19 disease.





British officials who declined to be named point to what they see as a statistical impossibility that China - whose health services were the first in the world to confront the virus at a time when few knew what it was and whose population is more than twice the size of the population of all of the European continent combined - has still managed to report death numbers which are less than a quarter those recorded in a single European country such as Britain or France.





For British officials, the debates are not purely academic, for they claim that what they believe to be a deliberately understated reporting from China about both the scale and the lethal impact of the coronavirus lulled the British authorities into a false sense of security at the start of the crisis, and may have delayed the adoption of appropriate measures.





Undoubtedly, there is an element of special pleading in such claims. The British government knows that when the health crisis is over, there will be a number of inquiries into its preparedness, so it may suit officials to claim that they are mere victims of disinformation by others.





And at least for the moment, both London and Beijing are keen to play down their differences.





Earlier this week, the Chinese embassy in London released a statement on its website which pointedly claimed that in a recent phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab "fully agreed" with Beijing that the debate about the source of the virus was a "scientific issue that requires professional and science-based assessment".





Wang was also quoted as saying he believed the UK would behave in an "objective and fair manner, and reject narrow-minded actions" such as those blaming China for the outbreak.





Nevertheless, the pressure to reconsider Britain's long-term relationship with China is growing. Ministers known to be China-sceptics include Mrs Priti Patel, the Home Secretary who also has responsibility for MI5, Britain's domestic intelligence agency, and Mr Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary.





And they are more widely shared in London. A group of prominent MPs which include many former government ministers have recently written to PM Johnson arguing that the UK should "rethink" its wider relationship with China. "We have failed to take a strategic view of Britain's long-term economic, technical and security needs," they go on to say.





Huawei is clearly alarmed by the prospect that further political pressure could mean a reversal of the British government's decision to allow the company's products into the telecoms infrastructure.





Victor Zhang, Huawei's vice-president, has written an open letter highlighting the great importance of mobile and online connectivity during the current lockdown, and the role his company can play in satisfying growing demand for wireless communication services.





For the moment, Huawei's business appears to be safe.





But not the same can be said of Britain's broader relationship with China.









