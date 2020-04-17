Army man killed in city road accident; 21 injured



A member of Bangladesh Army was killed and 21 others were injured in a road accident near Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as sepoy Prince, reports UNB.





Lt Col Abdullah Ibn Jayed, director of the Inter Services Public Relations, said the accident took place in the morning when a truck carrying the army personnel towards Jazira from the Savar Cantonment.







The truck overturned when it was trying to save a bicyclist, leaving the soldier dead on the spot, he added. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka.

