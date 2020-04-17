PM sends emergency medicines for Bhutan



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent two consignments of emergency medicines for the safety of senior citizens of Bhutan to prevent them from attacks of COVID-19 virus.





The Prime Minister sent these medicines from her Relief and Welfare Fund at the request of the King of Bhutan as a gesture in view of historic excellent relations with Bhutan which is the first country to extend recognition of Bangladesh after her independence, said ministry of foreign affairs here on Thursday.





The medicines include ten lakh units of Multi-Vitamin Bextram Gold manufactured by Beximco Pharma and five lakh units of Vitamin C Ceevit manufactured by Square Pharma.





The first consignment already left Dhaka by road on Thursday and was scheduled to reach Burimari Border Port in Lalmonirhat, Rangpur in the afternoon for onward transportation to Thimphu. The second consignment is likely to reach the border port by Sunday (April 19).





It may be mentioned that Bangladesh had earlier sent emergency medical equipment to Bhutan including hand sanitizers.

