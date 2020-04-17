Historic Mujibnagar Day today



The historic Mujibnagar Day is being observed today marking the formation of Bangladesh's first government that led the Liberation War in 1971.





Senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala, a mango orchard, which was later named as Mujibnagar, in Meherpur district on April 17, 1971 to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh in the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Bangabandhu was declared the first President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, while Vice-President Syed Nazrul Islam became the acting president in absence of Bangabandhu.





Tajuddin Ahmad was appointed the first Prime Minister, while Khandoker Moshtaque Ahmed, M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamaruzzaman were named cabinet members.







President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.

