Chittagong Port spills over with imported goods

Goods containers lie idle at the Chattogram Port due to the closure of the port amid the COVID-19 pandemic. -Agency



Chittagong Port is spilling over with imported goods as importers are not getting their commodities delivered. 80% foreign goods including raw materials, equipment, foodstuff and medicines are imported through Chittagong Port. 90% of exports are conducted through this port.





Relevant sources have informed that most of the readymade garments (RMG) factories have been closed down due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. As a result their is almost no necessity of imported raw materials among the RMG factories right now.





Moreover, there is also acute shortage of transports at this moment which is why importers are not being able to mobilize their goods from the port. At the same time banking hours have become too short for industrialists to get cash money which is another reason behind not getting imported goods unloaded now.





According to the port authorities, 48, 175 TEUS of containers were piled up on the port premises till Wednesday whereas the capacity is 48, 018 TEUS. Reportedly only 905 containers were delivered during last 24 hours.







At present there is very little space on the port ground for unloading imported goods.





For this reason the number of ships with undelivered containers is increasing.







There were nine ships loaded with containers at the port on Wednesday whereas 31 ships were waiting at the outer anchorage.





Under these circumstances a meeting of the concerned officials was held in Chittagong Circuit House on Tuesday. Chairman of Chittagong Port Rear Admiral Sheikh Abul Kalam Azad told media on Wednesday that most of the imported goods belong to RMG industries.





Businessmen have said that transaction hours of the concerned banks should be slightly extended to ease the situation. Simultaneously more transports are required for this purpose, they added.





It may be added that Bangladesh has been under a countrywide lockdown since 26 March in the wake of coronavirus. Business activities and plying of vehicles have come to a halt for this reason.





