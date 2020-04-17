5 mn poor to get ration cards: PM



In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government has decided to include five million more poor people into ration card facilities. They will get rice at Taka 10 per kilogram.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement while addressing public representatives and officials of nine districts of Dhaka division through video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.







''At the moment, as many as five million extreme poor and distressed people are getting rice at Taka 10 per kg under the government's ration card facilities.







We've decided to include five million more such people under the facilities to mitigate their hardships in the current situation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak,'' she said.





Soon after the coronavirus outbreak, the government has begun selling rice at Taka 10 per kg among the poor and distressed people who have no ration cards.





''However, problems are being created while distributing rice and we've postponed the program temporarily as some incidents happened regarding it,'' added the Premier.





''That is why we've directed the authorities concerned to make a list of five million poor and distressed people who will be included in the new ration card facilities by excluding those having ration cards and are getting benefits of social safety net programs,'' said the head of the government.





The Prime Minister has also asked the authorities concerned to prepare lists of those who truly need helps in this critical time and said, ''Make sure that none of the needy people remains out of the list and realize whatever I am saying and act accordingly.''





Sheikh Hasina has once again directed the administration and law enforcement agencies to remain alert about corruption and irregularities in relief distribution.





''We don't tolerate anybody to make irregularities in this regard and we're taking actions instantly if such incidents take place'' said Sheikh Hasina, also the chief of ruling Awami League.





She said, ''People, especially day laborers, workers, small traders, farmers and even the lower middle income people are embracing hardships due to the COVID-19 outbreak.''



The chief executive of the country said that the government was considering engaging retired physicians and nurses by giving them proper training to ensure treatment for all the coronavirus patients.





The Prime Minister has directed the authorities concerned to prepare more beds in the hospitals to ensure treatment for the newly infected COVID-19 patients although several hospitals have already been dedicated for the purpose.





''Labs have already been set up at 17 places which are collecting samples of suspected COVID-19 patients.







There is plenty of personnel protective equipment (PPE). Every physician and nurse has been given the PPE,'' she added.





The Prime Minister further said, "Ramadan is approaching. We've taken adequate measures to ensure that the supply of goods and food remains unhindered during the holy month.''



''Many countries, including Saudi Arabia, have suspended Taraweeh prayers at mosques. In Bangladesh, the Islamic Foundation has rolled out some guidelines.







You must follow them and perform your Taraweeh prayers at home," said the Premier.





