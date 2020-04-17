Deepto TV shuts bulletins for 2 weeks





Against the backdrop of coronavirus spread, private channel Deepto TV has decided to shut bulletins for two weeks from today (Friday).



Sources involved with the news department, have confirmed it to The Asian Age.



Ibrahim Azad, Head of News of the channel has informed the district correspondents of the decision through a facebook message.



On Thursday, the channel was put on lockdown.



At least three employees of the channel have been infected with deadly coronavirus.



The first case was detected on Saturday. Later, at least two more employees were tested positive.



All the infected persons live in capital's Mirpur area, a hotspot for coronavirus proliferation.





