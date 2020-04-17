China commits to medical assistance, calls for cooperation

A Chinese official hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh authorities in Dhaka recently. China has pledged to offer medical assistance to coronavirus-affected country and called for cooperation to fight the disease.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for enhanced cooperation and exchanges in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, reiterating China's commitment to assisting others within its capacity.





Wang made three phone calls with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard separately on Thursday.





In the phone calls, Wang extended sympathy and support to the suffering of the three peoples. He reiterated the virus is the common enemy of human beings, calling for international cooperation in order to combat the virus with joint efforts.





After highlighting the bilateral ties with each country, Wang also assured his counterparts of China's commitment to assisting their countries by offering medical supplies to the best of its ability.





China has sent several batches of medical supplies together with medical teams to Pakistan and Iran to help the two countries in their treatment and prevention work. The assistance, according to Wang, will continue.





In Thursday's phone call, the Chinese foreign minister also promised that China would provide convenience for Mexico to purchase and ship urgently needed supplies.





Noting that the outbreak in Iran had slowed, Wang said it indicated the effectiveness of Iran's prevention work. He believed that with the bilateral cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral ties will be further enhanced.

