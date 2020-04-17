Images of Venice from space show how coronavirus has changed the city's iconic canals

Venice, situated in northeastern Italy in an enclosed bay in the Adriatic Sea, is famed for its network of waterways.

In April last year, there appears to be dozens of boats in Venice's Grand Canal and the Giudecca Canal, but there were visibly far fewer this week.





The images were taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite, which is part of the European Commission's Copernicus program to observe earth and any changes to the environment.



















