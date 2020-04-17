Brazil President Bolsonaro Fires Health Minister Amid Coronavirus Crisis







President Jair Bolsonaro, who has insisted the risk from the new coronavirus is low and called for Brazil to stay open for business, fired his health minister on Thursday after the two clashed repeatedly over how to handle the pandemic.





“I have just heard from the president I have been fired,” Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on his Twitter account.

Mr. Mandetta had called for people to isolate inside their homes as Mr. Bolsonaro waded into crowds of supporters and posted videos of people pleading with him to let them get back to work. The unorthodox right-wing leader has been facing growing opposition for his call for business to reopen.

Polls showed Mr. Mandetta had become increasingly popular for advocating widely accepted measures to fight the spread of the disease.

The departure of Mr. Mandetta, a doctor and former congressman, came as infectious-disease experts warn that the number of people infected and dying in this country of 210 million is rising more quickly that hospitals can handle. Officially, infections have ballooned to 30,425 as of Thursday, with 1,924 deaths, the most in Latin America.

Rio de Janeiro’s Pontifical Catholic University recently estimated in a study that the real number of infected people is 12 times higher because of lack of testing.

Mr. Bolsonaro said that Mr. Mandetta would be replaced by Nelson Teich, an oncologist and consultant on health issues during his 2018 presidential campaign.

“Life doesn’t have a tag price, but life needs to go back to normal,” Mr. Bolsonaro said in a televised address at the presidential palace, flanked by Mr. Teich.

In comments that were clearly more in line with the president, Mr. Teich said that “health and economy should not compete.” Regarding social isolation, Mr. Teich indicated there needed to be a more flexible approach to implementing such policies, a contrast to Mr. Mandetta.

“There’s a complete alignment here, between me, the president and all in the ministry,” Mr. Teich said. “We are working so society can go back to a normal life as soon as possible.”

In São Paulo, the country’s economic engine, the governor, João Doria, expressed concern earlier this week that Mr. Mandetta’s departure would mean that the Health Ministry would be more politically in line with Mr. Bolsonaro on how to deal with the pandemic.

Brazil’s response to the pandemic has sharply differed from its Spanish-speaking neighbors, which are imposing strict national lockdowns, closing nonessential businesses and fining transgressors.



With Brazil’s government declining to call for a national quarantine, governors and mayors have taken tougher steps, with the country’s two biggest metropolitan areas closing nonessential businesses and calling on people to stay home.

Leave Your Comments