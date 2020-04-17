Global death toll from coronavirus jumps to 145,521









The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 145,521 until Friday morning.





Besides, confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 2,182,197, according to Worldometer.





Of those infected, 1,489,381 are currently being treated and 56,558 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far 547,295 patients have recovered.





Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Bangladesh on Thursday recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day as 341 more people tested positive, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 15,72.





Besides, ten more people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking death toll to 60.

Leave Your Comments