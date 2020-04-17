Historic Mujibnagar day today









The historic Mujibnagar Day is being observed on Friday, marking the formation of Bangladesh's first government that led the War of Liberation in 1971.





Senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala, a mango orchard, which was later named as Mujibnagar, in Meherpur district on April 17, 1971 to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh in the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was arrested and flown to Pakistan after Pakistan military had cracked down on the Bangalees on the night of March 25, 1971.





Bangabandhu was declared the first President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, while Vice-president Syed Nazrul Islam became the acting president in the absence of Bangabandhu.





Tajuddin Ahmad was appointed the first Prime Minister, while Khandoker Moshtaque Ahmed, M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamaruzzaman were named cabinet members.





Every year the day is observed with elaborate programmes and but this year Awami League and different socio cultural organizations have cancelled the programmes due to outbreak of deadly coronavirus that already claimed 60 lives in Bangladesh.

The memorial monument at Mujibnagar was cleaned and decorated to observe the day on a limited scale.

The programmes include- 31-gun salute, placing floral wreaths and hoisting of national flag said deputy commissioner Ataul Goni.

The DC placed floral wreaths on behalf of Liberation War Affairs Ministry and state minister of Public Administration Ministry.

