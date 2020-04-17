2 youths suffering from fever, cold die in Rangamati









Two youths who had been suffering from fever and cold in separate places of the district died on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Thuisasing Marma, 21 of Rajosthali upazila and Imam Uddin, 18 of Baghaichhari upazila.





Dr Ruhla Ong Marma, health and family planning officer of Rajosthali Hospital, said Thusaising, a garment worker in Chattogram, came to his village home at Bangalhalia 12 days ago.

The man was admitted to the hospital with fever, cold and respiratory problem, said Dr Iftekhar Ahmed, health officer of the Upazila Health Complex.

He died on Thursday night. On information, a medical team collected the samples of the deceased and sent those to Chattogram for test on Friday morning.

Besides, when Imam, son of Nurul Alam of Baghaichhari upazila, went to the Upazila Health Complex on Wednesday with feve he was sent to Fouzdarhat in Chattogram for corona testing.

After test he was taken to the isolation unit of the health complex. As his condition turned critical he was being taken on Chattogram by an ambulance on Thursday night but died on way to the hospital.

The local administrations put the houses of the two deceased and their neighbours under lockdown.

It also asked two private clinics and diagnostic centres to suspend their operation until further notice.

Leave Your Comments