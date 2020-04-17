92 more COVID-19 test conducted in Khulna









A total of 92 more coronavirus test carried out, the highest number on a day, at the COVID-19 Molecular Laboratory here yesterday, raising the total number of test to 441.





“We received 102 samples of suspected coronavirus in the last 24 hours, of which, 92 were tested yesterday as no positive case was detected,” said Vice-Principal of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) Dr Mehedi Newaz.





So, the number of COVID-19 infected patients’ in the division is that very 4 persons whom were detected earlier, he said, adding that, “Of which, one is in Khulna, one in Narail, one in Bagerhat and one in Jashore district”.





Focal Point of COVID-19 Molecular Laboratory of KMCH Dr A K M Tushar said a total of 441 collected samples of COVID-19 suspects have so far been tested since April 7 at the laboratory.





He said samples of suspected COVID-19 patients are being collected from all districts of Khulna division.





“We are smoothly testing samples of suspected COVID-19 infected patients with assistance of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) at the COVID-19 Laboratory installed at the Department of Microbiology of KMCH,” said Head of Microbiology Department of KMCH Dr. Shahnaj Parvin.





After conducting tests of collected samples of suspected coronavirus infected patients at the COVID-19 Laboratory, the results are being sent to the IEDCR at Dhaka every day.





“The civil surgeons, superintendents of KMCH and Surveillance Immunization Medical Officers of the World Health Organisation are strictly monitoring and supervising the sample collection process at the grassroots levels,” she added.





