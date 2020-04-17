First coronavirus case detected in Feni









A man tested positive for coronavirus for the first time in the district on Thursday.

The victim is a resident of West Madhugram under Radhanagar union in Chagolnaiya upazila and he used to work in a mobile phone company in Dhaka.

Dr Sazzad Hossain, Feni Civil Surgeon, said the man returned to his village from Dhaka on March 25 with fever and cold.





On April 14, a medical team collected the sample of the man and sent it to BITID in Chattogram for test which confirmed about his infection, he said.

Deputy commissioner Mohamamd Wahiduzzaman said the man will be sent to the isolation unit of a local hospital and decision to put the whole village under lockdown will be taken later after considering the situation.

