15 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; New cases 266 in 24 hrs





Bangladesh saw the highest death from coronavirus on Friday as 15 more people died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 75.





Besides, 266 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 607.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure joining the daily health bulletin of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





In the last 24 hours, he said, 2,190 samples were tested across the country.





Nine more patients made recovery during the period, taking the total to 58.





"Nearly 500 people have received treatment from hospitals, which is 33 percent of the total patients...1.8 percent people have been taken to ICUs," said the minister.





"Every hospital has oxygen support which is necessary for critical patients. However, 80 percent patients don't need any treatment," he added.





The minister reiterated that the country has no shortage of PPEs. "We’re providing nearly 1,00,000 PPEs every day," he said.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Nasima Sultana added that 4,499 people were sent to home quarantine in the past 24 hours.





The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 145,521 until Friday morning.





Besides, confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 2,182,197, according to Worldometer.





Of those infected, 1,489,381 are currently being treated and 56,558 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far, 547,295 patients have recovered.





Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

