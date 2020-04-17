Global COVID-19 cases surpass 2.1 mln: Johns Hopkins University









Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 2.1 million on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.





The fresh figure reached 2,101,164 with 140,773 deaths as of 2:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT), the CSSE said.





According to the running tally, the United States reported 641,166 cases, the most in the world, as well as the highest death toll of 31,590. Spain registered 182,816 cases and 19,130 deaths, while Italy reported 168,941 cases and 22,170 deaths. Other countries that reported over 100,000 cases included Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

