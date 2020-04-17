Wuhan death toll 50% higher: China





Wuhan’s prevention and control taskforce has revised the city’s death toll upwards by 50% from 2,579 to 3,869. The updated figure comes after weeks of scepticism about the reported toll. Meanwhile in the last few hours the business world has begun absorbing the news that the Chinese economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020.







The first such contraction on record for China comes after months of paralysis from the coronavirus lockdown.Britain’s biggest companies handed out almost half a trillion pounds in dividends and share buybacks in the years before the coronavirus crisis, according to a report calling for tough conditions on any taxpayer-funded bailouts.







Burgeoning dividend payouts left companies weak going into the Covid-19 crash, as well as fuelling inequality, says the Common Wealth thinktank.





It says the government needs to take an equity stake in firms receiving financial support, while job security guarantees should be made, and ministers could also impose bans on dividends and share buybacks, insist on maximum pay caps for top executives, and get assurances that companies will pay their taxes fairly.





After attempting to lord it over state governors, Donald Trump has unveiled guidelines for reopening the economy that ultimately defer to them on when and how restrictions should be eased within their borders.







The first phase allows for work but only non-essential travel; the second would allow for gatherings of 50 people and non-essential travel; the third allows for schools and organised youth activities to open up as well as large venues under “physical distancing protocols” and bars on the basis of reduced occupancy.







David Smith writes that the guidelines are supposedly science-based but fail to set out critical elements like a national testing strategy – something that has proven vital in other countries.Dominic Raab has warned the British public that lockdown measures could last into June and any relaxation now would “substantially increase the number of deaths”.







He set out plans for a minimum three-week extension to prevent a deadly “second peak” of infections but also pointed to Boris Johnson’s remark, on 19 March, that it would take 12 weeks to turn the tide of the virus.







“That, broadly, is the outline,” Raab said. You can catch up quickly on more news here and our live blog is the place to be for further coronavirus developments.





