Inform police if any tenant face threat of eviction

DMP Commissioner Md. Shafiqul Islam





Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md. Shafiqul Islam said to inform police if any tenant faces any threat of eviction from the house owner.



He said this in a post from DMP’s Verified Facebook page on Friday.



Shafiqul Islam said many people are engaged in emergency services including doctors, nurses, health workers, law enforcers, media activists, bankers. It is reported that some house owners are threatening to leave their homes. If any such threat is received, they are urged to immediately call concerned police station or 999.



He said that those who are fighting in society to prevent Corona, their accommodation issue should be concerned sincerely. They are going to work with proper protection to perform their duties.



Calling on the homeowners to be sincere, the Commissioner said that house owners must consider the issue humanely. If they do not have housing protection right now, then their role in preventing corona will be disrupted.

