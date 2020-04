A spinning mill caught fire at Konabari of Gazipur city on Friday afternoon.

Md Mamunur Rashid, deputy director at Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire erupted on a floor of ‘Karim Spinning Mills Ltd’ around 3:30pm.

On information, five firefighting units went there and brought the fire under control around 7:40pm, he said.

The reason behind the fire and the extent of losses could not be known yet.