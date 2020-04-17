Two hospitals locked down in Sherpur; OC tests positive

The local administration has put two hospitals in Sadar and Nakla upazilas under lockdown after two physicians and an ambulance driver tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Besides, three more people, including the officer-in-charge of Jhenaigati Police Station, were diagnosed with the virus on the day, taking the total number of infected people in the district to 15.

Dr Mujibur Rahman, health and family planning officer of Nakla, said Nakla Health Complex was locked down after two of its physicians tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Sadar Hospital was also put under lockdown as an ambulance driver was found to be infected with coronavirus, said Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Quasem Md Anwarur Rauf.

However, emergency services of both the hospitals will remain open, he added.