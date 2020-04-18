DNCC distributes relief goods to 5000 families



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Thursday distributed relief goods among 5036 distressed and destitute families in different wards in the city corporation areas in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.







Under the initiative of DNCC ward councilors, 3437 families were given daily necessaries, including rice, pulse, onion, potato, salt and soaps, reports BSS. Besides, 1,373 families at Karail and Tejgaon Sattala slums under DNCC project on development of living standard of marginal groups with the finance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) were given relief goods.







Under the project, a total of 4,15,415 pieces of soap have already been distributed at 15 DNCC wards while hand-washing points have been arranged at 230 places in DNCC area.







Like every day, 1,54,000 litres of disinfectant liquid containing bleaching powder were sprayed through 10 water vehicles on important streets, footpaths, foot overbridges, quarantined areas, key medical facilities and open spaces on Thursday.

