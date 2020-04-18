Fall of the last hero





Once the great Leader of Chinese Proletarian Revolution, Comrade Mao Zedong said some deaths are as light as a feather whereas another may be as heavy as a Mountain.





Such a death occurred on this day the 10th of April in remote Barasat of 24 Parganas of West Bengal. Legendary figure of Chittagong Armoury Raid of 1930, the last surviving revolutionary of that signature of Indian Armed Struggle against British Imperialism, a frontline fighter of Jalalabad War, Sri Binod Behari Chowdhury expired in Barasat.







He succumbed to old age complications while attending funeral of his younger son Bibekananda, who died of cancer. Unfortunately, in Kolkata the news remained as light as feather. Some of the newspapers carried a minor news item like a senior Bangladeshi politician breathed his last while attending last rites of his son in Barasat.





It is reported that he was a participant of Chittagong Youth Revolution.





That's about it. No CM, no minister, no leading political figure was available with a flower bouquet or garland to show respect to such a monumental figure. Not that he wanted it. But he deserved it.





Now let's come back to our motherland. Binod Behari Jethu (by most of today's generation he was called Dadu) was a very popular figure who was known to almost all in Chattogram and many in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh. Thread news of his demise spread like wild fire.







People were gloomy, some cried. Schools were closed. National mourning was declared. Highest respect was paid to his mortal remains and state funeral was accorded which he so deserved. Finally the death weighed like a mountain.





Today is the fateful day. The nation is fighting a mammoth war. I am sure, if Jethu was alive, we would have seen him at the forefront: explaining to people the importance of staying at home and maintaining social distance, which are the real efficient ways to break the chain of the fast spreading devastating giant.





Let us remember his contribution to our society all through his 102 years life and show respect to his venerable soul in retrospect. We should remember that a Nation that does not pay die respect to its Heroes never gets such heroes in future and also do not deserve such heroes.





I am sure many of the readers do know a lot about Sri Binod Behari Chowdhury. Still for the benefit of those who do not, I will take you on a journey to enumerate few of his achievements and life events:





* Born on 10 Jan 1911 in Noakhali of Chittagong to a lawyer father and housewife mother.





* A brilliant student Al through and was a student of Chittagong College when recruited by Masters Surjya Sen in his Youth Revolutionary Party in 1929.





* Took active part in Chittagong Armoury Raid and took control of it with other revolutionaries at Chittagong Police Lines on 18 April, 1930. Indian Revolutionary Army was formed with Masterda Surjya Sen as C in C. Guard of honour was accorded to him and Provisional Government was declared. For 4 days Chittagong was virtually free of British rule.





* Realising that with such meagre force they cannot survive for long, Masterda retreated to Jalalabad Hills to confront the British forces. They knew that it was an unequal fight. But wanted to put a glorious example in front of the youth of India that British forces are not invincible and we should fight all the way for our freedom. Binod Jethu was amongst those 54 revolutionaries who took refuge in Jalalabad. They were short of ration and ammunition.





* Next morning a heavy contingent of British forces attacked them. Revolutionised were on the hill, so had an advantage. Heavy battle ensued and went all whole day. 10 young revolutionaries embraced martyrdom. Sri Binod Behari was severely injured. The casualties on the British side were manifold. In the evening, the Brits abandoned the battlefield and left.





* Revolutionaries understood that the next morning enemies will come with greater force but they will not be able to receive any reinforcement. So, they showed last respect to their Shaheeds with Gun salute and abandoned the place to reorganise and regroup.





* Binod Jethu was severely injured and told his comrades to shoot him so as not to be a burden. But others thought that he can make it. They carried him to a relative's place where he got treatment and recovered.





* Later he joined the struggle again but was arrested in 1933 and was in jail till 1939. Passed NA and LLB while in captivity.





* Later joined Congress and became member of Bengal Legislative Assembly and still fought for emancipation of his countrymen.





* When Britishers left, his companions mostly opted for India but he remained in his Chittagong and was again a member of East Pakistan Assembly. He actively fought in 1952 for Bangla in the Language Movement.





* Took active part in all democratic movements though was no more associated with any party. All through he was pro people.





* Crossed over to Mizoram on foot (more than 150km), then proceeded to Kolkata to join hands with the Provisional Bangladesh Government. Provided leadership in advisory, liaison with Indian Authorities and encouragement of young freedom fighters and refugees in the camps.







* Though his two sons stayed back in Kolkata after Liberation, he came back to his motherland.





* We have always seen him in Chittagong with the colour of a young man in any democratic, cultural, pro people activity as a fierce spokesman.





He received many honours, highest being Swadhinata Padak. He donated the money for a Surjya Sen memorial in the leader's village home and a Surjya Sen Memorial Annual Lecture at Chattogram University. Unfortunately, to the best of my knowledge, it is not properly and regularly organised.





There is a lot to tell about him. But space and time does not always allow everything. I would conclude with a request with folded hands to my readers not to call their valiant deed as Chattogram Astragar Lunthon. That was the damn case formed by Brits. Let's call it Chattogram Astragar Dokhol or Chittagong Youth Revolution as Binod Jethu liked to name it.



The writer is a researcher

and travel writer

