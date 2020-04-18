Mujibnagar Day and our fallen heroes

Syed Nazrul Islam Tajuddin Ahmad M. A. G. Osmani





Bangladesh has been always shaped by events as much as by people and leaders. In the long and turbulent history of the country, there are great events, rebellion, war, victory, assassinations, crackdowns and massacres. Which are the most important? It is impossible to rank them on importance.







Everyone is unique in nature and importance. Mujibnagar Day is one such watershed event in the annals of our glorious liberation struggle. Karl Max once aptly said, "Revolutions are the locomotives of history" and our 1971 liberation struggle was a great revolution and our revolution was the locomotive of our history.





Bangladesh's provisional government in exile was formed on the tenth of April, 1971 with Syed Nazrul Islam as Acting President, Tajuddin Ahmad as Prime Minister and Colonel M.A.G. Osmani as Chief of Army Staff 'as the rightful constitutional, logical, and realistic step forward towards the full realization of our dream of an independent country of our own.'







But the seventeenth of April is traditionally celebrated as Mujibnagar Day in the country because the oath-taking ceremony of our provisional government took place on that date.







The address of Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmad at the historic oath taking ceremony of the first cabinet of the People's Republic of Bangladesh at Mujibnagar on April 17, 1971 is an epoch-making event in our history and his speech is of immense importance for fighting against the Pakistani occupation forces and at one point of his address, he said, "Pakistan is now dead and buried under a mountain of corpses." Yes, Pakistan was buried then.





According to Zahid Hossain who served with the Mujibnagar Government as Chief of Psychological Warfare, Ministry of Defense, "It was thus that the global community was left with hardly a choice.







The initiation of the war of national liberation, given the fact that it was being waged by a leadership privy to the electorally acknowledged support of the nation, could not be dismissed as an insurrection or a secessionist enterprise.







Moreover, the military's misadventure (swooping upon Bengali political aspirations through an exercise of brazenness) assisted the cause not a little."





The most devastating war was ever fought in this sacred soil in 1971. On Decembet16, 1971, the war was over but by these time hundreds of thousands had died and Bangladesh was in ruins.





It would take huge time for the nation to recover. To us in Bangladesh, the reflections of Mujibnagar Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given Bangladesh to show her sympathy with peace and justice for betterment of its nation.





Mujibnagar Day continues to be observed on April 17. The observance of the day to not only preserve the historical significance of the date, but help focus attention on the important purpose of Mujibnagar Day. A celebration is to honourBangladersh's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.





17 April is a special day in our life. It is a day of honour and reverence; it is a solemn day. On this great day, we must recognise a fortunate fact of life; our beloved government was formed and is protected by the blood of warriors.







As auspicious as this is we can be thankful, because over the years Bangladesh has answered the call every time our way of life has been threatened. People of Bangladesh signed blank checks payable with their lives to the cause of creating Bangladesh.







With a simple analogy, Acting President Syed Nazrul Islam and Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmad declared the forming of provisional government in exile to fight a people's war against the brutal Pakistan's military forces and their heinous local collaborators mostly the Jamaat-e-Islami butchers.





There are many veterans among us on Mujibnagar Day and on other days. These days which have been made for the ones who left home, but did not return. We gather in order to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us, and to pay them homage.







Our purpose should be to observe those days were to gather around the sacred remains of our comrades who died in defence of our country and garlanded the passionless mounds above them with the choicest flowers of spring time, and raise above them the dear old flag they saved from dishonour.







We should suggest a respectful and gracious disposition for the Mujibnanga Day and other days affirming we ought to cherish tenderly the memory of our heroic dead, who made their breasts a barricade between our country and its foes.







How do we measure the sacrifices? We could start by counting the number of deaths in service to this country - somewhere over 3.00 million. We could count the number of fathers, brothers, husbands, mothers, sisters, or wives that never came home from the war zones back. If we envision a civilian funeral, we can count the number of times a Bangladesh's flag is folded before it is handed to a widow.







We could count the number of shots fired after she receives the flag, or the number of notes in taps. Maybe we can count the number of nights she goes without sleep, the number of times she asks Allah, "Why?", or the number of tears she cries.







Truly, the sacrifices made by this nation's heroes and their families are immeasurable.





These are the grim realities of our freedom. Freedom ranks among the greatest of gifts known to man, but like anything of value, it has its price. Those who have lost a loved one in service to our country are all too familiar with the price that must be paid.







They know what it is like to have their worst nightmare come true when they see their husbands, sons and daughters are finally not returned.







When the doorbell rings they already know that their near and dear ones were brutally slaughtered and their dead bodies were allowed to eat by the vultures, dogs, jackals and other human flesh eaters instead of burial.







Those who have not experienced such things will never understand freedom in the way those who have do, because no one can feel the pain they have lived through.







People in Bangladesh, then, having never laid such a sacrifice upon freedom's altar, hold a very narrow view of what freedom really is.







Though our understanding of the freedom with which we are provided for a longer period of time by the military dictators turned shenanigan politicians like Zia, Ershad and Zia's worthy wife Khaleda Zia and their mango-twigs may be limited, let our gratitude to those who have given their lives to provide it, and our compassion for their loved ones, be unending.





This begs the question, how do we show our gratitude to our men and women who have given their lives for us? As they are no longer physically with us, surely we cannot verbally thank them, except through prayer. It is impossible to know the intentions behind each person's service, and some who gave their lives for this country so valiantly.







There is a way to give gratitude to each man and woman who has died for this country, regardless of the reason for their service. Making this country something worth dying for is the ultimate service we can do for them.







We each can do this in our own unique way according to our abilities, and when we do it redeems their sacrifices. As long as we bear this in mind and act upon it, we are honouring our fallen heroes, but if we, as a society, do not show gratitude for their sacrifices, their memory fades away.







They gave the last full measure for us; their blank checks were cashed. Let us not commit the injustice of taking their sacrifices for granted. None of our fallen war-fighters wanted to die for us. But if these things must happen, let them happen in the name of something befitting of such a noble and heroic act.







Their honour can never be taken away from them because, although they had to leave behind wives, husbands, children, and a lifetime of memories they never got to make, the honour they earned by the sacrifice of their blood abides with them eternally. They remain with us in spirit to the extent we dignify their offering.





The Bangladesh's 1971 Revolution was obviously a point in Bangladesh's history that greatly impacted the future of our independence and was what inspired the French people to revolt against King Louis and Queen Marie of France.







"Once the cabinet was announced, oath of office administered on 17April, 1971, and the green flag of Bangladesh with the red disc in the centre hallowed by the golden map of Bangladesh was raised with the rendering of 'Amar Sonar Bangla, Ami TomaiBhalobashi', the entire gathering raised Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu slogans in unison.





The whole garden appeared to me to be shaking with "Joy Bangla" is truly said by Mahbubuddin Ahmed, Bir Bikram.







Mujibnagar Day is an event marking a unique or important historical change of course or one on which important developments depend and shape the history of Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. It is truly an epoch-making event for the freedom loving people of Bangladesh.





The formation of Bangladesh's provisional government on April 17, 1971 was a milestone in the history of Bengali nation. It led to the real birth of a new nation.







And we should study history because in history lies all the secrets of statecraft. In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger.







Our people did not shrink from this responsibility; we welcome it because we had the power to make this the best generation of mankind in the history of the world or to make it the last.







Roman philosopher Cicero said, "History is the witness that testifies to the passing of time; it illumines reality, vitalizes memory, provides guidance in daily life and brings us tidings of antiquity."







Under the current situation, we should have firm determination, selfless sacrifice, and deep sense of patriotism for protection and proper implementation of the spirit of our liberation war against the evil designs of a section of our people who are out to establish the so-called Bangladeshi nationalism based on religion.





The writer is an independent political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs.



