Phoenix, Robert butted heads while shooting 'Joker'





Actor Joaquin Phoenix says he doesn't like to rehearse and because of this habit he had a clash with 'Joker' co-star Robert De Niro, who prefers having a read-through while working on a film.In a lengthy profile piece with GQ, Phoenix said the anxiety of not knowing helps him perform better and hence he was unwilling to join De Niro and rest of the cast for a read-through. The 45-year-old actor revealed that De Niro even called director Todd Phillips to make sure he turns up.However, the actor, who is also a huge fan of De Niro, attended the meeting at veteran star's production office.



