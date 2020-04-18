Published:  12:26 AM, 18 April 2020

Mumbai police gives an interesting twist to 'Stree' dialogue

Actor ShraddhaKapoor on Tuesday approved the special twist given by Mumbai police to the famous dialogue 'O streekalaana' from her hit 2018 horror-drama 'Stree' to urge people to stay indoors amid coronavirus spread. The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the picture by Mumbai Police that read, "O corona kabhi mat aana" (O corona, never come) with a message to keep every street safe.

The dialogue was seen written on a wall just like the movie. The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVID?19. Mumbai Police captioned the picture as, "The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVID19".

Responding to this Shraddharetweeted the picture with the twist and wrote, "Bilkul" (exactly) along with thumbs up, clapping emoji with a heart.



