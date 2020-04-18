Selena Gomez: Fame got out of control





Pop star Selena Gomez has admitted that there was a time in her life when fame "got out of control" and gossip was "killing" her. Gomez opened up about dealing with media scrutiny from the time she was a teen during a conversation with Amy Schumer for Interview magazine, reports hollywoodreporter.com.





"My intention was never to become a tabloid," the 27-year-old said while talking about living life under constant media scrutiny, adding: "So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, 'Wait, none of this is true'." Gomez got stardom in 2007 at age 15 through "The Wizards of Waverly Place". She said that "the way the media has sometimes tried to explain a thing has made it sound really bad".



"When in reality, there's nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love," she said, referring to her stints at mental health facilities and her relationships with former boyfriends like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.





"I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative, and it was killing me," she said, adding: "I'm so young, and I'm going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life's going."





Gomez confessed that she makes a conscious effort to raise awareness for causes that are meaningful to her. As a survivor of lupus and her recent bipolar diagnosis, Gomez said she wants to help those who have suffered similar experiences.





"I've gone through a lot of medical issues, and I know that I can reach people who are going through similarly scary things-an organ transplant, or being on dialysis, or going away for treatment," said Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to lupus complications.









