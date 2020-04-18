3 Miss World together for coronavirus awareness



Three Miss World beauties are coming together to raise the awareness of coronavirus. They are - Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico (2016), ManushiChhillar of India (2017), and Vanessa Ponce De Leon of Mexico (2018).







Confirming the matter, ManushiChhillar said, "In this situation, we should do everything possible to raise awareness and fight against coronavirus in our respective countries and communities."





"I want to tell everyone that we are all together. And now what is happening in India is happening in the rest of the world," she said.







The two beauties of Mexico and Puerto Rico will say the same. We are in the same world and now we can all cure it together by fighting together, ManushiChhillar also said.







Meanwhile, pandemic coronavirus has spread to major countries around the world, so to prevent this, these three Miss World beauties will discuss the steps taken for their countries using social media platforms. They will work on behalf of the government agencies to raise awareness of COVID-19.

