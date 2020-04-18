Musicians collaborate with Shwapno's effort to combat COVID-19



Country's music artists have always come together ahead during various national crisis moments in the past. The way they have kept their contribution through playing tunes, singing and by playing musical instruments, similarly they have always been ahead in line serving as volunteers for the cause.







Employees of country's largest retail brand Shwapno are working relentlessly day and night to cater the city's food supply. And in this struggle, the musicians have taken their side too.





In the recent coronavirus outbreak, musicians of the country are putting their effort to help increase the awareness. Artists from all over the country are sharing their piece of work on their social media platforms and help motivate the people in the lockdown.







Young artist Nabin is also trying to make a mark in these testing times but with a difference. Nabin, who has been working in the music scene as a guitarist for the last 16 years, now is working with Shwapno.







Shwapno is trying their best to ensure the supply of food and other essential goods to the affected people of the cities. The young musician is delighted to be able to collaborate with Shwapno.







Nabin said, "I want to thank Shwapno for the work they are doing. I have been working with them in their Malibagh outlet for the last six days. I intend to help the people of the country through Shwapno during these hard times"





Shawpno's Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir has welcomed the artists' initiative stating, "Being a musician myself, I feel that the artists share a special spiritual bond amongst them. All the shows of all the musicians got cancelled in this toughest of times. So now is the time for us to stand next to each other. Many musicians have come forward to serve the country through Shawpno with a lot of love.







At such a time I would like to give them my sincere thanks and gratitude for being on Shwapno's side."







