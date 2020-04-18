

Mobile phone operator Banglalink released a new music video titled 'Bhalo Thako Bangladesh' conveying message of optimism, reassurance, and hope during this time of uncertainty and fear amid COVID-19 pandemic, reports BSS.





Releasing on Bangla New Year 1427, the music video would inspire people to stay optimistic as well as hopeful because Banglalink believes positive mindsets and looking forward to a better future, said a press release on Thursday.





Popular artists, government's a2i program, Cabinet Division, ICT Division, and UNDP have partnered with Banglalink to convey this message of hope through the song composed by Arafat Mohsin Nidhi with lyrics of Rasel Mahmud.





A number of popular actors and actresses - Mithila, Momo, Sabila Noor, Mariya Noor, Nayeem, Monoj, Morshed Mishu and Shajal with a number of eminent singers - Bappa Mazumder, Kona, Shuvo, Elita, Nidhi, Nondita and Turjo - featured in the music video staying at their homes.







Viewers can find this on Banglalink's official Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts.





Facebook link: https://bit.ly/ 3aaS3jE YouTube link: https://bit.ly/2VsLFPw LinkedIn link: https://bit.ly/3exh6AW Twitter link: https://bit.ly/ 2V9HFEv Instagram: https://bit.ly/ 2wKLoz6





Banglalink Brands and Communications Director, Qazi Urfi Ahmad said, "All of us are going through a difficult time now and we released the music video with a view to encouraging everyone to stay positive and strong."

