Purnima beaten by husband



Because of the coronavirus, everyone is confined in home. It is also prohibited to go out without an urgent need. Due to the growing frustration among low-income people; statistics from the past few days suggest that family disputes are growing because of this coronavirus outbreak.





Although such an event is not new to Bangladesh; however, in this crisis, it is escalating. Popular actress of Bangladesh Purnima seems to make an example. She shared a video of himself on Instagram.





As seen in the video, Purnima is crying. Seeing this, one would want to know about her, why your husband beat you? Purnima said in reply, "My hubby used two SIMs. I was saving one SIM number as Swami One, and another SIM number as Swami Two.





But, he couldn't understand this fact and beat me" The video was then spread to the net-world. Especially on Facebook, it goes viral. And the arguments began on it.





