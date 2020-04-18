Minister's gunman held for murder

Kishore Kumar



Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Friday condemned the killing of a man by his gunman. "It's solely his responsibility," Haque said in a media statement.





Meanwhile, police have arrested sub-inspector Kishore Kumar has been arrested in Ashulia on the outskirts of Dhaka. Earlier on Thursday night, a person died and other sustained gunshot wounds when police official Kishore, also a gunman of the minister, shot them at Kutubdia of Kaliakoir upazila in Gazipur.





Haque urged the law enforcers to take legal action against the gunman. Kishore was absent from duty for the last three days and did not submit the government firearm, he said, adding that the gunman must face action for his crimes. He was arrested with firearm from Gazipur.





Minister Haque prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.









