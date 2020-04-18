First session of e-ITEC training on Covid-19 held

The first session of e-ITEC training on Covid-19 for health professionals in Saarc countries was held on Friday.



"?The presence of nearly 150 participants from seven countries shows our commitment to overcoming Covid-19 together," said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. A total of 68 health professionals from Bangladesh have taken the benefit of the online course.







Earlier, India invited healthcare professionals from Saarc countries to join a five-day online training course on prevention and management of Covid-19 pandemic.





All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur is conducting the training course titled 'Covid-19 Pandemic: Prevention & Management Guidelines for Healthcare Professionals'.





The training will continue until April 21, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. India said it is committed to combating Covid-19 together and laid emphasis on Saarc solidarity.

