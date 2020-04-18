Quader calls for unity in fight against coronavirus



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said that it is not desirable to split as a nation during this crisis moment of coronavirus outbreak. Quader, also Road, Transport and Bridges Minister, came up with the remarks at a press briefing from his house in the afternoon.







He said division instead of unity during this crisis moment will ultimately harm the country and the people. "We must remember that it is a fight for our lives where we have to survive and also save others. If we don't look after each other, we'll be exposed to danger," he added.





Replying to BNP's criticism over the death a doctor of Osmani Medical College, Quader said the BNP Secretary General was unnecessarily criticizing the health system.





"I want to tell Mirza Fakhrul Islam that the whole world is distressed by coronavirus. The virus isn't sparing anyone," he said.





Quader urged the people to unite under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in fight against coronavirus.





No irregularity will be tolerated in distributing the relief materials, he warned.







Bangladesh on Friday reported 15 coronavirus deaths and 266 new cases. So far, the country has recorded 1,838 cases and 75 deaths.









Leave Your Comments