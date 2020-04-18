BNP for national task force to tackle pandemic



Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that it has become essential to launch a national task force to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.







Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made this remark on Friday at a press conference in the capital's Gulshan at the office of BNP Chairperson. He said, "Darkness and frustration have enclosed us.





The present crisis is going to cast longstanding impact on everyone. We would like to propose the government to build up a task force right now to carry out its programs, distribute relief items and extend stimulus packages to the affected people efficiently."





Fakhrul said that the proposed task force can be constituted with politicians, civil society members, journalists, physicians, economists, sociologists, officers from law and order forces and armed forces.





He commented that this task force will be helpful to make important decisions and implement different activities to save the country's people from the adverse effects of Covid-19. This task force can also play conducive roles to ensure transparency in providing relief goods to destitute citizens, he stated.





Mirza Fakhrul added that people who live from hand to mouth are suffering most at this moment. He also laid emphasis on doing more medical tests to identify coronavirus patients.



He stated that military forces should be engaged with the distribution of relief goods to avoid any anomalies.







Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the audiences that unity within all political parties is essential at this moment while the nation is facing a severe health crisis.





He asserted that paying the remunerations of all employees including garments workers is a vital thing to do without delay. Special care should be taken to sustain farmers, small traders, rickshaw pullers and other impoverished masses under the existing circumstances, he said.





He informed reporters that BNP higher-ups have meanwhile instructed all leaders and activists of the party to stand by the country's people at this crucial time.









Leave Your Comments