China finally reveals coronavirus facts

An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Hubei, China, which is at the core of a coronavirus controversy. -AFP



Many countries including the USA and the UK alongside the international media have been alleging that China is hiding facts on the extent of the deadly coronavirus.







However, Beijing did not pay heed to the claims. Finally, almost a month into the announcement of the victory against the virus, it has admitted that the number of deaths in Wuhan is 50 percent higher.





Authorities in Wuhan, the epicenter of the world pandemic, revised the local death toll publicly acknowledging for the first time that they had previously omitted many fatalities, including people who died at home.







The number of deaths in Wuhan increased by 1,290 to 3,869, according to a notice from Wuhan health officials published on Friday through China's state-run Xinhua News Agency.





Earlier on mid-March, communist China declared win against the killer bug which was amplified by the regime-controlled media. Before that, President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan.







A recent investigation by the Associated Press found that China waited six days before warning the public of a likely outbreak of coronavirus. The US House of Representatives'







Committee on Oversight and Reform has started an investigation into the reports in international media that China has covered up facts over COVID-19, including the number of deaths.





China's records have come under increasing scrutiny of late, particularly when compared to other hard hit countries such as the US, UK, France, Italy and Spain that have seen far higher death tolls and infections, despite having far smaller populations.





On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump questioned China's death toll at his daily press conference and said, ''Do you really believe those numbers in this vast country called China, and that they have a certain number of cases and a certain number of deaths; does anybody really believe that?''







The US is the worst hit country, with more than 678,000 infections to date, and at least 34,000 deaths.





In an interview with the Financial Times, France President Emmanuel Macron questioned how China had handled the outbreak that infected more than two million people worldwide. ''There are clearly things that have happened that we don't know about,'' he said.





Recently, US President Donald Trump has suspended funding to the World Health Organization alleging that the WHO did not share the extent of the virus in China.





There are allegations that China has suppressed the facts relating to the COVID-19 to uphold its image at home and abroad so that its economic imperialism is not hampered.





The killer virus has so far killed at least 148,000 people across the world with more than 2,206,000 cases of infection.

Coronavirus which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan has so far infected 210 countries and territories.







Meanwhile, in the last few hours on Friday, the business world began absorbing the news that the Chinese economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020. The first such contraction on record for China comes after months of paralysis from the coronavirus lockdown.





